Why offering staff a week off work won't fix burnout

LinkedIn’s burnout bandage is a good treatment, but the only real cure is to give people less work.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

LinkedIn recently surprised its workers with a paid week off to help with burnout as a result of the pandemic.

While a small group of core workers kept things running, most of the networking giant's 15,900-strong global workforce clocked off from 5 April.

Although the offer of annual leave is a generous gesture which employees will appreciate, it will be nothing more than a burnout bandage unless it comes with more meaningful changes. Let me explain. 

