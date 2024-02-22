Why one CEO made therapy free for all staff - and their families

Steve Salvin has worked hard to build a culture of openness at data insights company Aiimi. But first he had to tell his own story.

It was about a year into his first start-up when Steve Salvin became aware that something wasn’t right.

By all appearances, the computer science graduate had come into his prime. In 1996, after stints at IT services giant EDS and PwC, a twenty-something-year-old Salvin had started his own enterprise content management company – partnering with behemoths like HBOS and Bupa on “forward-thinking, new innovation projects”. He had more money in his pocket than he’d ever had. “I honestly felt on top of the world,” he says.

Salvin and his partner had left their home in Milton Keynes to rent a place close to where he was working. The lifestyle, as he sums it up, was “work hard-play hard”. After long, 12-hour days, he and his colleagues would hit the pub to decompress. Dinner was eaten out most nights.