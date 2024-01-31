Why one leader ditched a high-flying career in adland to become an energy entrepreneur

Christophe Williams’ career change resulted in a brush with death but he has never looked back.

by Antonia Garrett Peel

A momentary oversight can spell disaster. That is a lesson Naked Energy CEO Christophe Williams very nearly learnt the hard way.

Early in the days of R&D for the company’s solar tech, the energy entrepreneur was working late. As he fired out emails to shareholders, a two foot-tall brass chamber was bubbling beside him, in preparation for injecting the water into Naked Energy’s novel heat exchangers.

The only problem was, fatigued and in a hurry, Williams had failed to open the manual shut off valve designed to release the pressure.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Take a free trial

Get 30 days unrestricted access to:

  • All the latest news, trends, and developments.
  • Exclusive interviews with CEOs and thought-leaders
  • MT Classroom - giving you an academic grounding without expensive courses
  • Management Matters and other in-depth content.
  • Daily bulletins straight to your inbox

Take a free trial today