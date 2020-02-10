Why you overvalue your own ideas
And why you shouldn't.
Self-belief is usually seen as a good thing. Rising business stars are encouraged to back themselves, to take chances and put themselves forward.
Yet self-belief is of little use if it’s delusional. In fact, it’s positively dangerous.
The problem is that people have a distinct tendency to overestimate their own capabilities, including the quality of their ideas, as a study recently published in the Academy of Management Journal shows.
