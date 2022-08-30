Why you should pay employees two hours a week to do nothing

Giving your employees the freedom to let their minds wander for two hours a week can not only improve problem solving, but can strengthen trust between you and your workforce.

In an increasingly fast-paced corporate environment, it feels almost criminal for an employee to take a microsecond to pause their work and let their mind drift. There’s far too much work to do.

But for Jeff Dewing, founder and chief executive of Cloudfm, he takes this a few steps further and gives every single one of his employees two hours a week to simply do nothing - all on company time.

Yes, you heard me. They are expected to down tools, step away from the laptops and phones and completely switch off from work. “Some people refer to this as meditation, but I’m not really into all that stuff,” says Dewing. “It’s the ability to clear your mind, to sit and reflect without any pressure to have an outcome.