Why personal connection is the secret to modern leadership

Roger would make contact whenever he felt it necessary. It really didn’t matter what the gap was since we spoke last, it was always like we had not been apart.

But something was so different this time.

Roger and I had made contact initially through LinkedIn a year ago, and we just got on. He was a successful head of people and wanted to become a coach. He had all the tools as he is a tremendous listener, with an authentic desire to help others improve and develop. He wanted me to mentor him through this transition.