Why political obsession with the City is strangling British business

“Different parts of the economy have different interests: if you’re in manufacturing, what you want, above all, is stability - particularly when it comes to interest rates and exchange rates. If you’re in the City, that applies to banks investing in businesses for the long term. But speculative capital – for example hedge funds - wants the flexibility to move money around to get the highest return. For them, uncertainty is good for business.” So good for business that asset management guru Crispin Odey made £220m betting that the UK would vote to leave the EU in 2016 and, when the value of his fund soared after Kwarteng’s mini-budget, described betting against government bonds (also known as gilts) as “the gift that keeps on giving”. Bullough believes that the Treasury has prioritised the City’s needs over the rest of the economy’s since the 1950s. That view is supported by British academics Peter Scott and James Walker who made a detailed study of how Treasury policies - particularly its approach to purchase tax (a precursor of VAT) and availability of credit – affected Britain’s consumer durables sector from 1952 to 1965.

At the same time, in his ham-fisted way, Kwarteng was revealing a deeper truth - that, as far as the Treasury (and, for that matter, the Bank of England) is concerned, the consistent principle behind a sound economic policy is: put the City first. That might sound like a polemical, even political exaggeration, but to Oliver Bullough, author of the books Moneyland and Butler To The World, it is merely a recognition of reality.

There have been few more profoundly symbolic events in recent British political history than former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng celebrating his mini-budget over a glass of champagne with hedge fund managers in the City. Given that he had promised to abolish the 45p tax rate and remove the cap on bankers’ bonuses, it showed an astonishing political naivete on his part.

The academics declared these measures “had a devastating impact … preventing firms from fully achieving economies of scale, reducing output growth and international competitiveness, and eroding industrial relations.” Their daming conclusion? “Government officials were aware of these problems but considered them a price worth paying to facilitate the re-establishment of the City as a leading financial and trading centre.”

When the Treasury thought demand was growing too fast, raising the spectre of inflation, they would try to put the brakes on by making it harder and more expensive to get credit and raising the rate of purchase tax. Inevitably, these belt-tightening moves were announced abruptly and the resulting contraction in consumer demand left manufacturers with a lot of expensive inventory.

With some goods, notably washing machines and TVs, the pace of technological change was so great in the 1950s that this inventory quickly became obsolete. In 1961, the financial controller of the innovative British TV manufacturer Ecko blamed its demise on overnight swings in the market which fuelled overproduction and price wars.



In September 1952, the treasury’s use of these blunt fiscal instruments outraged the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, which claimed these policies had left the industry working at only 60% capacity and were causing job losses and short-time working. As the automotive sector accounted for 16% of Britain’s product exports at the time, this warning might have rung alarm bells but Treasury mandarins convinced themselves that such fears were exaggerated.



The Treasury’s entrenched pro-City bias faced its fiercest challenge in 1964 when Labour came to power, led by Harold Wilson who wanted to modernise Britain through the “white heat” of science and technology. To achieve this goal - and challenge the Treasury’s iron grip on economic policy - the new government set up the Department of Economic Affairs.



Under Labour heavyweight George Brown, the DEA made a promising start but a financial crisis in July 1966, which prompted spending cuts, led Brown to quit. Although he returned as foreign secretary, without his political clout the DEA lost most of its policy battles with the Treasury. The new ministry was closed in 1969, leaving behind a curious legacy. The DEA had presided over the launch of the Open University, a revolutionary breakthrough in distance learning, but also, at its most ineffectual, inspired Yes Minister!, Margaret Thatcher’s favourite sitcom, co-created by Sir Antony Jay who later wrote speeches for Conservative Chancellor Geoffrey Howe.



Labour’s election defeat in 1970 marked the end of the last serious challenge to the Treasury’s economic suzerainty. Under Thatcher, privatisations and the deregulation of the City (which opened it up to international competition) widened the regional economic divide, something her trade minister Lord Young was completely unapologetic about saying, in 1987, “The two present growth industries - the City and tourism – are both concentrated in the South. It’s our turn, that’s all.”



New Labour’s landslide victory in 1997 provided an opportunity to reset the agenda but, although significant investments in infrastructure were made, new chancellor Gordon Brown promised the City: ”regulation with a light touch”. To many critics, this felt like no regulation at all. The City promoted itself as the goose that laid the golden eggs for UK Plc and was so effective at getting this message across that in 2009, after a credit crunch in which the finance sector was heavily implicated, Brown’s successor Alistair Darling backed an initiative by the City of London Corporation to “strengthen further the quality of promotion work for the UK financial services industry.”



This drive was reinforced by some impressive statistics - which continue to be trotted out today: in 2021, the sector was said to be worth £173.5bn, accounting for 8.3% of GDP. And yet in 2019, when Boris Johnson’s Conservatives retained power, they campaigned on a ‘levelling up’ agenda that, although never fleshed out in detail, implicitly recognised that what had been good for the City had not necessarily been good for UK Plc in general.

One reason for this, Nicholas Shaxson argues in The Finance Curse, is that finance has become an end in itself, almost a separate economy: “A century or more ago, 80% of bank lending went to businesses for genuine investment. Now less than 4% of financial institutions’ business lending goes to manufacturing - instead they are lending mostly to each other and into real estate.”

Successive governments' lack of focus on manufacturing is reflected in the many different names - and remits - the relevant departments have had. After the DEA’s demise, the Board of Trade and Ministry of Technology were merged into the Department of Trade and Industry in 1970. Many other names - and missions - followed. To list them all would be to labour the point but, since 2016, we have had the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy which has had six secretaries of state, including the present incumbent Grant Shapps.



You could also argue that the department’s name is something of a misnomer. In 2017, the Conservative government published a white paper on an industrial strategy to build a better Britain. Yet this spring, it was revealed that there would be no strategy as such and that business would be helped through an “ad hoc approach”, a decision the British Chamber of Commerce slammed as “short-sighted”.



To be fair to the then secretary of state, a certain Kwasi Kwarteng, the very idea of such a strategy, which implies state intervention, flagrantly contradicts traditional Conservative ideology that the free market knows best.

In truth, as the Investors’ Chronicle put it in a judicious leader: “Neither light touch nor centrally-planned have been particularly successful in solving the country’s numerous economic problems.” Yet even the investors’ bible concluded that, given the scale of recent disruption, there is “more of a case for joined up thinking than ever before.”



While recognising that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt must balance the books, CBI director general Tony Danker has warned that if the government’s only remedy is to slash public spending and increase taxes, the British economy will enter into a “doom loop”. Similar policies in the 2010s, he argued, had produced “very slow growth, zero productivity and low investment”.



Trussonomics has done untold damage to the idea that a government’s economic strategy should centre on growth. Yet the National Institute of Economic and Social Research argues that the best cure for the British economy is to focus on sustained growth, which will give businesses the confidence to invest, boost productivity and reduce the ratio of public debt to GDP. According to the NIESR’s Dr Issam Samiri, “The UK economy has suffered from chronic under-investment in the public and private sectors.”



Public investment has plunged to a third of the average historic level since 1979 while, Samiri says, “the share of the UK’s GDP dedicated to business investments has been trending downward since the early 1960s.” Reversing that downward trend ought, many economists argue, to be near the top of the government’s agenda but, given the Treasury’s track record, that is not a proposition that a hedge fund manager like Crispin Odey would put money on.



