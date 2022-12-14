Why printing giant Ricoh is telling its customers to print less

It’s unusual for a company to encourage its customers to use its products less frequently. But that’s what electronics company Ricoh is doing. The company’s global CEO tells MT why he is embracing sustainability.

Company founding principles can often sound rather corporate. That’s not the case for the 86-year old Japanese electronics company Ricoh. Its principles, which are named, “the Spirit of Three Loves” are to “Love your neighbour, love your country, love your work.”

The modern day interpretation is “love your employees, customers and planet”. So it was little surprise that when Yoshimori “Jake” Yamashita, who had worked at the business since the 1980s, took over as global CEO and president in 2017, he put ESG at the very heart of the business.

“Print is dead”

One might be inclined to question how a printing company can become sustainable, when we are told to print less in order to save the planet. But for Yamashita, the pathway to sustainability lies in the digital sphere. In early 2021 he, somewhat controversially, aligned himself with a “print is dead” movement that had accelerated due to Covid.