Why process is more effective than people management

“People are unmanageable – we can’t even manage ourselves. You develop people and you manage the process.”



It may be a controversial way of looking at things, but that’s what Kevin Dorsey, senior vice president of sales at Bench Accounting argued in a recent episode of Clari's The Run Revenue Show.



When you hire people, you want them to be smart, confident, resilient, creative, excited about the work. Why is it that, once they’re hired, so many leaders try to manage that enthusiasm out of them? A much better approach is to create a process that empowers them to use and develop their skills but at the same time keeps them disciplined and focused.



We should listen to Dorsey because he’s a leader with more than a decade of experience, whom others regularly seek out for advice about how to manage the sales process. This is where he starts: “Who are my best closers? What are the things they do? What are the things they get their customers to do? Ta-dah! There’s my checklist.”



The checklist drives the process. The role of the executive, he says, is in documenting that process, in creating and updating the checklists. “Eighty percent of deals go about the same way. Give me six months with a top performer and I can replicate 80% of their performance [in the process].”



Forrester’s research director Seth Marrs agrees: “Get the structure in place, get it running to the point it’s just the way we work, and then you have the brain space to do other things.”

Effective processes

Having created a process, there are two stages in making it effective. First, people have to be educated about what it is, how they should use it and, maybe most important of all, why it’s there.

Once you have your team documenting the progress of deals against a standard checklist, that makes one-to-ones easier and more productive. Before you even start talking, you can see where they are in the process and that they’ve done all the things you would expect them to do. Now, you can get straight into the detail of the deal.