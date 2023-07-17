Why quiet leaders get results

Last Updated: 3 hours ago

As we have seen, several recent and influential theories have said much the same. Level 5 leadership is one example. This idea emerged from a robust study of leadership conducted by Jim Collins, whose 2001 book Good to Great is now a stalwart on most leadership reading lists.

“A leader is best when people barely know he exists, not so good when people obey and acclaim him, worse when they despise him. But of a good leader who talks little when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves.”

In the Tao te Ching, a book of 81 short chapters attributed to the founder of Taoism in China, Lao Tzu, there is a powerful passage that captures a very modern take on leadership two millennia before it emerged in our post-industrial society. It translates something like this:

Collins and colleagues wanted to understand the patterns of successful leadership in large US companies. What they discovered was a surprise.

After a longitudinal study of success and failure in nearly 1,500 companies, their assumption – that there would be a strong correlation between organisational success/longevity and the ideal of the strong, extrovert, and charismatic leader – proved quite false.

Only 11 companies made the transition from strong performance to consistent outperformance of others in their sector. In every case where this was achieved the person in charge was not the outgoing, high-profile and larger-than-life character that usually appears as a role model in the media.

Such stars may be effective in the short term, but they tend to bring division and personal ego to the organisation. Collins noted that great leaders, in commerce at least, began by surrounding themselves with the right team and then credited those people for any success.

Collins also found that those leaders were strong-willed professionally while humble personally. He called them ‘Level 5’ leaders. They certainly have egos but their energy is focused on service to the organisation and not on praise for themselves. Collins also found that these leaders had often undergone a personal trauma in their lives, and that this had been where they learned this life lesson.

Good to great companies, according to Collins:

• Confront current reality head-on with the belief that they will survive;

• Take their time in getting things done – they keep steady and do not swing wildly from one change programme or restructuring to the next;

• Keep their business model simple – you find what is your passion, do the one thing you are best at, engage the right people in the process. This is sometimes known as the ‘hedgehog concept’, innovating only in line with what you already do well (because the hedgehog knows one thing, the fox many);

• Are highly disciplined in rejecting hierarchies and bureaucracy while highly focused on promoting activity, new ideas and entrepreneurship



This sort of leadership requires not just a grand vision, but an attention to detail in the small things. There is definitely some value in reflecting on these attributes in your own practice or experience.

Collins used a metric of stock market valuation to measure and evaluate what defined greatness, and this clearly has its limitations. In addition, these are by no means eternal guarantees of success, or even of accurate leadership definition. And yet, there may be a wider truth about the nature of organisational effectiveness at the heart of the phenomenon.

CASE STUDY: Turning the ship around

Between 1999 and 2001 US Navy Captain David Marquet was in command of a nuclear-powered submarine. This, however, was no ordinary posting. Weeks prior to his new commission, Marquet was faced with an unexpected dilemma when the boat he had just spent one year preparing to take command of, the Olympia, was made unavailable to him. Suddenly he found himself asked instead to assume control of the Sante Fe, not only a different vessel but a different class of submarine.

Modern nuclear submarines are, it is no surprise to learn, highly complex and intricate machines, with a great deal of technical information that a captain would normally be expected to know inside out before taking over. Leadership in the US Navy had traditionally been seen, and taught, very much in terms of command-and-control and in a leader-follower model of the chain of command.

Conversely, Marquet had for some time been developing his own thinking on this and was keen to experiment with an alternative approach, which he called the ‘leader-leader’ model.

The key to this was taking a radical view of Control (decentralising it to where the information is), Competence (equipping people with the technical skill to be able to make a sound decision themselves, plus the responsibility to communicate that upwards), and Clarity (around purpose, mission, and the rules for the other two aspects).

After having failed to implement his thinking on previous boats, his unexpected new command role offered him the opportunity to try out his ideas with very few restrictions.

The Sante Fe had become known as one of the worst-performing in the fleet, with low morale, high turnover, poor results and many technical challenges. Thrown into the task at the deep end, without the level of technical detail he would normally expect to have when assuming control, and with only six months to ready the boat and its crew for active service, he asked only one thing of his superior officers on shore – that he be allowed to do things differently, and not necessarily ‘by the book’. Marquet had been learning about leadership and command from many earlier failures, and this was his chance to try something new.

The full story is contained in his entertaining book, Turn the Ship Around, which chronicles the story of the situation and his leadership. But Marquet’s main takeaways may be summarised as:

• Adopt a leader-leader mindset

• Move authority to where the information is

• Talk about intent, lead with intent

• Be tolerant of different approaches

• Help people come up with solutions on their own

• Don’t sacrifice long-term success for short-term wins

Video

In this video, Chris Dalton looks at leadership theories and what they can teach us about leadership practice.





Chris Dalton is associate professor of management learning at Henley Business School. He writes management books and teaches management learning and personal development on the Henley MBA. This article is part of the Management Today's Classroom series examining the fundamentals of leadership, in conjunction with leading thinkers from UK business schools.