Why Rishi Sunak is right on returning to the office - but shouldn’t be

Opinion: It’s about time leaders end the cycle of out of sight, out of mind.

If you are young and have hopes of climbing the corporate ladder, then you should go back to the office, Rishi Sunak suggested this week.

In an interview with LinkedIn News, the chancellor warned new starters against dialling into meetings. Drawing on his own career, including as an analyst for Goldman Sachs, Sunak questioned whether he would have links with his long-term mentors without the office.

“I doubt I would have had those strong relationships if I was doing my internship or my first bit of my career over [Microsoft] Teams and Zoom. That’s why I think, for young people in particular, being able to physically be in an office is valuable,” he added.