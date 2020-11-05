Why Sainsbury's is making job cuts

Don’t fall into the trap of believing that the supermarkets are all doing really well in the pandemic.

People remember how companies treat their staff, and there have been countless examples throughout the coronavirus pandemic of companies putting the protection of profits over the livelihood of their employees.

There would have been some people who were surprised however at the news that Sainsbury's is putting 3,500 jobs at risk, as it announced plans to close over 400 of its 583 standalone Argos stores over the next three years.

Also going are the luxury meat, fish and delicatessen counters, originally opened as an attempt to compete for customers at the higher end of the market.