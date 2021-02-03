Why you should scrap pay reviews

Opinion: Your staff are probably their own harshest critics, they don't need any help from you.

Imagine for a moment that you were to score the people you care about based on how valuable they were to you. Take all your friends, your partner, your children, your parents - and give them a score out of five based on how well you think they are performing their role in the relationship you have with them.

Now, tell them each that score.

Be honest now, other than a perfect 5 out of 5, do you think there is any score you could tell any of them that wouldn’t hurt them, even just a little bit? Do you think this a process that would improve or worsen your relationships with those people?