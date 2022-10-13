Why Sephora is coming back to the UK - but risks being too late

Sephora has returned to the British high street, almost 20 years after its first failed attempt.

Following its £132m acquisition of beauty e-tailer Feelunique, Sephora has launched its UK website and app today (Monday 17 October). From now on, Feelunique.com will be Sephora.co.uk, with over 1,400 brands in stock. The 50-year-old French conglomerate will also open a new flagship brick-and-mortar store in London next spring.

While British consumers have been able to purchase Sephora products online (with the added costs of shipping and tax), fans will be able to enjoy its in-store “playground” experience with areas dedicated to testing and learning, for the first time since 2005.