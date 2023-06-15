Why you shouldn't ‘guilt yourself short’ in pay negotiations
Don't let a company's prosocial positioning pressure you into accepting lower pay; ‘meaningful’ work doesn't need to come at a cost.
Summary
- Companies should be aware that their social impact positioning might deter candidates from asking for a higher salary – to those candidates’ long-term disadvantage.
- Candidates should be aware that a company’s ‘prosocial’ positioning and commercial success are entirely compatible; it’s always worth negotiating on pay.