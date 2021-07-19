Why you shouldn't stay silent at work

Speaking up about wrongdoing or incompetence can be scary, but you'll regret it if you don't, says this business school professor.

You’re aware of a problem and have a good solution for it. You’ve got an idea that could improve lots of lives or make lots of money for your organisation. Someone you care about is being hurt by the way others talk to or about them.

It’s obvious you should speak up, right?

Having studied thousands of people contemplating such decisions, I can tell you that far too often what actually feels obvious to people in situations like this is that they should keep their head down and mouth shut. Sure, they might be able to help others and their organisation if they speak up but what often feels more certain is that something bad might happen to them for trying.