Why skilled multitasking managers are the key to successful ‘co-opetition’
To ensure successful collaboration with competitors ('co-opetition'), businesses need highly-skilled multitasking managers, says new research.
Summary
- Growing numbers of businesses are collaborating with competitors to tackle supply chain issues caused by factors including the global pandemic and socio-political instability.
- Reaping the innovation benefits of ‘co-opetition’ depends on ‘ambidextrous’ managers – those who are highly skilled at multitasking.