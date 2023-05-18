Why skilled multitasking managers are the key to successful ‘co-opetition’

To ensure successful collaboration with competitors ('co-opetition'), businesses need highly-skilled multitasking managers, says new research.

by Jane Simms

Summary

- Growing numbers of businesses are collaborating with competitors to tackle supply chain issues caused by factors including the global pandemic and socio-political instability.

- Reaping the innovation benefits of ‘co-opetition’ depends on ‘ambidextrous’ managers – those who are highly skilled at multitasking.

