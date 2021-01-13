Why success isn't making you happy

Many people in the west will experience a crisis of meaning in work and life in their mid-30s, according to an economic survey by the University of Warwick.

Research from more than 500,000 Americans and western Europeans showed a parallel pattern between happiness and wellbeing – a decline in the 30s and hitting rock bottom in the mid-50s before rising again.

But why does this happen? By the mid-30s, people often realise they have a version of success they don’t really like. There are some systemic causes of unhappiness at work, but here we look at some of the individual factors, which we have more control over.