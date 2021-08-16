Why your team needs a ‘safe space’ to discuss inclusion

Wounds are teachers. Just because inclusion is difficult or has painful memories, don’t avoid it.

by René Carayol
Image courtesy of René Carayol
Image courtesy of René Carayol

It’s never an easy or pleasant feeling to be ignored. 

It was an excellent evening out after not being able to meet up in person for so long. Some had Ubers arriving. The two of us left were getting a black cab – I’d drop off Chris at Marylebone station on my way home. A black cab came up and I flagged it down, but it revved up its engine and tore past us. The pandemic had enabled me to forget these regular insults based on my race.

Chris saw it all and stood with his mouth open. In minutes, another drove up, I again flagged it down and again, it shot by. There was a flash of anger in his eyes.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package