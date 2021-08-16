Why your team needs a ‘safe space’ to discuss inclusion

It’s never an easy or pleasant feeling to be ignored.

It was an excellent evening out after not being able to meet up in person for so long. Some had Ubers arriving. The two of us left were getting a black cab – I’d drop off Chris at Marylebone station on my way home. A black cab came up and I flagged it down, but it revved up its engine and tore past us. The pandemic had enabled me to forget these regular insults based on my race.

Chris saw it all and stood with his mouth open. In minutes, another drove up, I again flagged it down and again, it shot by. There was a flash of anger in his eyes.