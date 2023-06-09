Why there’s no “magic number” of days to form a habit

Contrary to widespread belief, there is no fixed time frame for successful habit formation, a new study finds.

Whether it’s new year’s resolutions or trying to quit smoking, we are constantly seeking to change our behaviour to align with our health goals, aspirations or in order to use our time more efficiently.

For anyone familiar with the frustration of trying to embed a new habit, theories of a magic number of days, or tipping point, after which a task or behaviour becomes routine exert a strong appeal.

However, a new study by Anastasia Buyalskaya, assistant professor at HEC Paris, and co-authors from Caltech, University of Chicago and Wharton, has found there is no fixed length of time that it takes for a habit to take root.