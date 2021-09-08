Why tomorrow’s leaders won’t need a degree, but a lifelong approach to learning

A new cohort of budding business leaders is about to experience an intense rite of passage: freshers week. But how important is a degree really when it comes to climbing the corporate ranks?

A quick trawl of how to become a CEO on Google would have you believe higher education is essential. Not only that, but some sites suggest that taking a degree in a subject such as business over history, at a top-ranked university will increase your odds of becoming a boss.

Research by Hitachi Capital Invoice Finance found that (of over 8.4 million alumni who had left 121 UK universities since the year 2000), London School of Economics produces the most CEOs and managing directors. Cambridge and Oxford universities make up the top three.