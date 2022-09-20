Why this trauma surgeon says “soft skills” are critical for strong leaders

Last Updated: 22 Sep 2022

In such a pressured environment, there is often an expectation that you need to be a tough, no nonsense kind of person in order to be a leader. But when it comes to managing your people, being tough doesn’t cut it. Soft skills are needed in order to create better relationships with colleagues and employees.

“Operations were being cancelled because there were not enough beds or staff on the wards. There was a huge shortage of medical professionals, which was difficult because we wanted to do as many operations as possible,” he says.

Dr Alex Young knows a thing or two about pressure. During his 13 years of being a trauma surgeon, he witnessed how stressed people can get in a fast-paced and challenging environment.

Young identifies these skills as: “Everything other than technical or ‘hard’ skills. It’s things like communication, empathy, an ability to lead a team and deal with things under pressure.”

Take a road traffic accident; quite often trauma surgeons are having to deal with people who have multiple injuries or might be unconscious, along with a huge team of doctors and nurses who they may not have even met. “Being able to manage your own emotions and the emotions of others, while also leading a diverse team and communicating effectively under pressure is something that leads to good patient outcomes,” he says.

While Dr Young admits that this is an extreme example, but managing a team of surgeons is much like managing any other team in business. For example, if a leader is sitting in on a team meeting and is presented with someone who is being very didactic and authoritative, they can use soft skills to control the situation so the outcomes work for the business.

Removing the stigma

Leaders need to understand that not everyone has an innate ability to harness the power of soft skills. Some need to adopt a growth mindset; putting themselves in difficult situations and learning from their mistakes - no matter how embarrassed they might feel. “It might not come naturally, it might be a little bit cringey for some people to do. But if they get put off when they get it wrong, they won’t improve. You have to make a lot of mistakes in order to get better,” Young says.

Remaining optimistic is helpful, and to feel this, leaders need to separate criticism of mistakes, from an attack on their character. Soft skills are often so intertwined with identity and ego, that a leader might not react well to negative feedback on their communication style. He says leaders need to be more like footballers in this regard; if someone criticises how you play, all you need to do is think about how you are going to play differently next time, rather than taking it as a slight on your character.

One step at a time

Leaders should also focus on improving a few skills at a time to really understand where their strengths and weaknesses lie. Young, who left medicine to found workplace training company Virti four years ago, believes leaders should think more about their day-to-day interactions with employees and discuss where they could improve with a coach, who can create a plan of action.

“It might be as simple as wanting to improve your empathy by asking people what they’re doing before diving into a performance review, for example. Or it might be putting yourself in their shoes; ‘what has this person been doing in their job? What else is happening outside of it? What are they worried about?’”

Simple things like this that, when put all together, allow leaders to map out how they can improve whatever soft skill they are working on at the time.