Why your turnaround is failing

Seeking counsel from others is a vital part of decision making, but a new paper suggests there is a link between the type of advice sought by CEOs and the performance of the firm.

The paper, co-authored by Dr Shenghui Ma of the Fudan University School of Management, Cambridge Judge Business School’s Professor Yasemin Kor and Professor David Seidl from University of Zurich, reviewed 65 “high-impact studies” of CEO decision making to find out whom bosses turn to when seeking advice.

The researchers define advice seeking as “any interaction of the CEO with another person or group ostensibly directed at accessing knowledge deemed helpful for dealing with a problem.”