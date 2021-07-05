Why unconscious bias training doesn’t work

“Most training doesn’t have any lasting, positive impact on behaviour,” writes Mind Gym’s chief behavioural science officer Dr Janet Ahn. Here’s her solution to the corporate diversity crisis.

by Janet Ahn

KPMG chair Bill Michael made headlines in February, when he was forced to resign for telling staff unconscious bias was “complete crap”.

While unconscious bias most certainly does exist, there is evidence to suggest the $19 billion spent annually on unconscious bias training, quotas and other diversity initiatives like them could be better spent elsewhere. 

The latest behavioural science reveals with greater accuracy than ever before exactly where bosses should invest to build diversity and inclusion - and it’s not where most companies think. 

