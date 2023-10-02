Why vulnerable narcissistic leaders are the most dangerous

New research shows why leaders who are both narcissistic and vulnerable are terrible for business.

Summary:

• Narcissists come in many shapes and sizes, but ‘vulnerable narcissists’ are the most dangerous because they behave in ways designed to mask their own incompetence and insecurity.

• This takes its toll on followers, particularly during a crisis, because they have to work doubly hard to understand what their leaders want, draining their cognitive resources at the point where they need them most.