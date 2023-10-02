Why vulnerable narcissistic leaders are the most dangerous

New research shows why leaders who are both narcissistic and vulnerable are terrible for business.

by Jane Simms

Summary:

    •    Narcissists come in many shapes and sizes, but ‘vulnerable narcissists’ are the most dangerous because they behave in ways designed to mask their own incompetence and insecurity. 

•    This takes its toll on followers, particularly during a crisis, because they have to work doubly hard to understand what their leaders want, draining their cognitive resources at the point where they need them most.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts

Join today

 