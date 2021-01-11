Why women leaders thrive during a crisis

It goes beyond gender.

by Stephen Jones

Early on in the coronavirus pandemic it became apparent that countries led by women tended to handle the crisis better, but it wasn’t necessarily clear why.

After all, there aren’t that many countries with female leaders (19), and there are all sorts of other cultural, socio-economic and geographic factors that could influence Covid cases and deaths.

A recent study by academics from the Universities of Liverpool and Reading sought to clarify whether female leadership styles played a role. They found that, indeed, women-led nations had significantly fewer deaths (around 1,650 fewer on average) and cases than their closest similarly-sized neighbours.

