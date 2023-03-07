Why women are more at risk of burnout than ever before

This year has seen a shift in how leaders are addressing the challenges associated with their roles. Nicola Sturgeon spoke about her reasons for her resignation stating: "Giving absolutely everything of yourself to this job is the only way to do it," […] "But in truth, that can only be done by anyone for so long.”

In a similar vein, Jacinda Arden echoed this sentiment when she announced her resignation saying: “I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It is that simple”.

These powerful examples of self-awareness are rarely seen in our modern politics. And indeed, it is empowering to see female leaders demonstrating that being a successful role model is not just about how well you do your job, but also about exercising self-compassion, intelligence, and an openness to prioritise their wellbeing.