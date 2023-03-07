Why women are more at risk of burnout than ever before

One in three women have considered leaving the workforce altogether due to stress and burnout, says research.

by Gosia Bowling

This year has seen a shift in how leaders are addressing the challenges associated with their roles. Nicola Sturgeon spoke about her reasons for her resignation stating: "Giving absolutely everything of yourself to this job is the only way to do it," […] "But in truth, that can only be done by anyone for so long.”

In a similar vein, Jacinda Arden echoed this sentiment when she announced her resignation saying: “I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It is that simple”.

These powerful examples of self-awareness are rarely seen in our modern politics. And indeed, it is empowering to see female leaders demonstrating that being a successful role model is not just about how well you do your job, but also about exercising self-compassion, intelligence, and an openness to prioritise their wellbeing.

