Why your workers are leaving

Opinion: Your company’s high churn could point to more than employees jumping on the resignation bandwagon.

I recently had a conversation with an employer about the “Great Resignation”. When I quizzed him about the high number of staff at his firm leaving for pastures new, he brushed it off as pent-up exits. “They would have simply left last year if there wasn’t such uncertainty”, he added nonchalantly.

But how can leaders be so sure that there isn’t a deeper rationale for their staff’s sudden departure?

I am in a uniquely conflicting position. Despite regularly conversing with chief executives, I make up part of the largest demographic of workers most likely to be looking for a new job - according to the recruiter Reed, two-thirds of workers aged 18 to 34 are searching for work.