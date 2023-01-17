Why you'll never become rich unless you break the shackles of the employee mindset

CEO pay is always under scrutiny, especially in a recession. But author Rainer Zitelmann argues, perhaps controversially, why he believes salaries should not be determined on the basis of hard work.

In my life, I have worked hard for exactly five weeks. In twelfth grade, I didn’t feel like going to school anymore, so I dropped out. I spent three weeks working at the main railway station in Darmstadt – stacking parcels in railway carriages. Getting to the tracks involved climbing down a spiral staircase and past an unplastered wall where someone had written in white chalk: “To hell.” As I passed by, I thought to myself, “That pretty much says it all.”

After that, I had two more goes at “hard work”: I lasted a week in a factory before I got stomach pains. I didn’t feel any better in an office either and left after a week. I decided that I would rather go back to school so that I could then go on to university. One of my main motives at the time was: “No more hard work ever again.”

Many people think I must work very hard because I have earned a lot of money and have also written two doctoral dissertations and another 24 books. However, when I think about what I do, I would never think of “hard work.”