Will this case spark the end of remote work?

A senior manager at the FCA has lost her appeal to work from home full-time. The case could be a watershed moment in the hybrid work power battle between employers and their staff.

A senior manager at the Financial Conduct Authority took the organisation to an employment tribunal after it said she was not allowed to work exclusively from home.

Elizabeth Wilson joined the FCA in 2005 and is now a senior manager paid £140,000. She directly manages a team of four and indirectly manages a further 10 people.

She started to work from home just before the pandemic lockdowns in March 2020, but submitted a flexible working application to make this permanent. Following the easing of pandemic restrictions, the FCA had introduced a policy requiring all staff to spend 40% of their time working in the office.