Will Christmas 2023 survive the cost of living crisis?

In light of the unstable economic landscape, how will Christmas 2023 shape up?

by Éilis Cronin

The festive season is here and shoppers up and down the country have been preparing for the big day. But the mood this year seems somewhat subdued. The country has been plagued by a perfect storm of financial issues, from rising inflation, interest rates, energy and food prices, resulting in a cost of living crisis for the ages.

Christmas often shines a light on the macroeconomic landscape, highlighting the ever-widening gap between the haves and have-nots. The emphasis on indulgence, both of food and drink and material goods, can put significant strain on the average customers’ wallet.

But in light of the bleak economic landscape, what will Christmas 2023 look like? Will it be a rousing success? Or will it be a lump of coal at the bottom of the retail sectors’ stocking?

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Take a free trial

Get 30 days unrestricted access to:

  • All the latest news, trends, and developments.
  • Exclusive interviews with CEOs and thought-leaders
  • MT Classroom - giving you an academic grounding without expensive courses
  • Management Matters and other in-depth content.
  • Daily bulletins straight to your inbox

Take a free trial today