Will Christmas 2023 survive the cost of living crisis?

The festive season is here and shoppers up and down the country have been preparing for the big day. But the mood this year seems somewhat subdued. The country has been plagued by a perfect storm of financial issues, from rising inflation, interest rates, energy and food prices, resulting in a cost of living crisis for the ages.

Christmas often shines a light on the macroeconomic landscape, highlighting the ever-widening gap between the haves and have-nots. The emphasis on indulgence, both of food and drink and material goods, can put significant strain on the average customers’ wallet.

But in light of the bleak economic landscape, what will Christmas 2023 look like? Will it be a rousing success? Or will it be a lump of coal at the bottom of the retail sectors’ stocking?