Will digital credentials replace CVs?

The future of education could be companies issuing digital tokens for the skills they deem most important.

At September’s Transforming Education Summit at the UN General Assembly, New York, leaders from around the world met to confront what they called ‘a global learning crisis.’ Their goals: to help every child get their future back on track post pandemic; rebuild lost trust in public education systems; and persuade heads of state to commit to radical change.

The stated reason for this meeting was the fact that 1.6 billion students found themselves out of school globally at the peak of the pandemic.

According to the World Bank, this student generation could lose $17 trillion in lifetime earnings in present value (or about 14 per cent of today’s global GDP) as a result of those Covid school closures. The share of children in learning poverty has risen from 53% pre-pandemic to potentially as high as 70% globally. And even in the UK, it’s feared that around 10 million children will never return to school.