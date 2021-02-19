What will employees want from the office of the future?

We don’t yet know quite what the post-coronavirus office will look like. One thing is clear, the wholescale abandonment of in-person interaction that some were predicting at the beginning of the crisis is unlikely to materialise.

What will emerge is likely to be a much more flexible, hybrid way of working, with employees increasingly splitting their time between physical and remote settings, though exactly how where the balance lies will vary wildly between employers.

In a world where the office is no longer the undisputed default and where firms may struggle to entice workers in, how will the workplace change and what will people want from it?