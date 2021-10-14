Will the global corporate tax deal really level the playing field?

MT Asks: Global leaders have agreed on a minimum corporate tax rate, but how will it actually affect business leaders?

In a bid to crackdown on multinational firms abusing tax havens, the world’s most powerful nations have signed a deal to reform international tax laws.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development announced last Friday (8 October) that 136 countries, representing 90% of the world’s GDP, have agreed to enforce a 15% global minimum tax from 2023.

The intergovernmental organisation that has been leading the negotiations added that the new minimum tax rate would apply to companies with annual revenue of more than 750 million euros (£635 million).