Will Greenwood: "Get the heart, get the player.”

Workplace Evolution Podcast: The latest edition sees Rugby World Cup winner Will Greenwood MBE and former BBH CEO Ben Fennell discuss what leaders can learn from elite athletes, and what they can learn from the workplace.

What is it like in the England changing rooms 5 minutes before a Rugby World Cup final?

How did the England team grow stronger despite players going on strike days before an important test match?

And what lessons can leaders learn from how Sir Clive Woodward, then England coach, reacted to news that Greenwood’s wife had been taken to hospital in the UK, while they were in Australia, at a critical moment in the World Cup?