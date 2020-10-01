Remote working was for a long time a hard sell. It took a global pandemic to make us realise that it was possible to run the desk-based functions of a business from home. But few expect the office to disappear altogether, once it's all over. There are some interactions that are just better face-to-face, and there are too many people who struggle with labouring where they sleep.

The future as we’ve often heard is hybrid working, but what does that mean in practice? How often should people come in? Should it be mandatory? How much office space do you need to keep paying for? How do you as a leader sustain your culture and avoid resentment building between the on-site and WFH tribes?

Management Today set out to answer these questions in our special report, Will Hybrid Working Ever Work?, which you can download below, asking nearly 300 UK business leaders what they’ve learned from their initial experiences of hybrid working, and what the best ways to manage it are.