What will a hybrid workplace mean for managers?

It’s official: Management Today has returned to the physical office. Well, one of us has anyway, on a two-to-three days a week basis.

The overnight switch to sustained remote working in 2020 didn’t hit our team as hard as it may have others - we often split our pre-pandemic working lives between our Twickenham newsroom, the home kitchen table or some dark corner of a City coffee shop. But for me as for many others, the ennui of working and living in the same four walls for months on end became a little too much. After my first few days back I have some observations.

Let's start with the positives. The short walking commute created a psychological barrier between work and home. The professional environment meant I found it easier to focus on tasks at hand. I had interesting and enjoyable conversations with colleagues outside of my immediate team - it even got the creative juices flowing enough for me to pen this short column.