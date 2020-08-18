Will you keep the office after COVID-19?

Imagine the virus disappeared overnight. Management Today asked nine leaders what hybrid working looks like for their firms in the long term.

Flashback: Boris Johnson has just made the announcement that all non-essential businesses must close.

Cue employees gathering any possession they can from their workspace - including wheeling ergonomic chairs and heavy desktops across the London underground - and rushing to work from home, completely unaware of how long it would be until they return to the office.

While businesses had been talking ad nauseam around how important embracing technology is, nothing could have prepared them for the lockdown which forced them to embrace organisation-wide virtual working.