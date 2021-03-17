How will you lead after the crisis, because of the crisis?

Almost exactly one year ago, Boris Johnson announced the UK’s first national lockdown. Cast your minds back to the combined rush of excitement and panic, as workers across the nation scrambled to take their work belongings home - some even wheeling their desktops on top of their ergonomic desk chairs across London’s underground.

Since, leaders have had to adapt to employees' dwindling motivation levels, grapple with recession conditions, transition workers back to the office in the summer and then back to remote working again for lockdowns 2 and 3.

But what's come out of these turbulent conditions is a newfound confidence in remote working, renewed trust in team members and advanced skills in video communication. The last 12 months have accelerated changes in technology, flexible working and conversations around inclusion.