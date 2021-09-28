Will Long Covid force businesses to take accessibility seriously?

One director's experience of caring for his partner with Long Covid highlights how much work the business world has to do on digital accessibility for those living with disability or illness.

I have a lifetime’s experience of caregiving. My uncle is both blind and autistic, while my mum is registered blind with extremely poor eyesight. Then I became a carer for my partner.

It was March 2020, a week before the first lockdown was announced. After a night socialising with friends, my better half woke with symptoms you’d usually associate with a fever, a hangover – something you could just shake off.

It got worse. We had to call an ambulance twice, and the symptoms developed, changed, abated and returned based on what she ate, how she felt, what she was doing – anything and everything. That ranged from breathlessness to fatigue, dizziness to memory loss, chest pains to brain fog, the sensation of fizzing in her legs to her blood being on fire.