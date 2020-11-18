How will the US election result impact UK businesses?

As businesses navigate COVID-19 and Brexit, the incoming administration could provide some much needed certainty.

Last week, following a few days of collective nail-biting, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 United States presidential election.

On 20 January 2021 President-elect Joe Biden will step into the White House, at a time when businesses in Britain will be juggling the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic with the new reality of post-transition-period Brexit, whatever that may look like.

While business leaders won’t miss Trump’s noise, unpredictability or draconian work visa policies, Biden’s election leaves some important questions. How, for example, will his “special relationship” (or lack thereof) with Boris Johnson impact the UK?