Will a weak pound lead to a feeding frenzy for UK firms?

MT Asks: With the pound teetering on a knife edge, is now the time for investors to get their hands on cheap UK businesses?

On the evening of 25th September, the pound plummeted to a record low against the dollar, down 4.9% to below $1.0327.

The sudden drop in value came as Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng rolled out a raft of expensive tax-cutting and borrowing policies, dubbed the “mini-Budget”, including plans to axe the 45p rate paid by those earning more than £150,000 a year.

The Chancellor then swiftly reversed the plans and in response, investors bought sterling and UK government bonds. By Monday afternoon, the pound recovered, rising 0.5% against the dollar to $1.121, close to where it traded before the cuts were announced.