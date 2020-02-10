How to win a power struggle at work

It’s tempting to think of office politics as a low-rent problem. Leaders will surely, you might think, have risen above the petty shop-floor squabbles of who sits where, who ate whose lunch or who said what about whom in the toilets.

Anyone who’s read Machiavelli - or spent any considerable time amongst politicians - will of course realise that power plays among senior people are just as common, only with considerably higher stakes and, if anything, conducted with a bit more panache.

Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam has discovered this to his cost. One of Europe’s most successful chief executives, he was ousted last week after a bizarre power struggle involving a spurned protege, overgrown trees, a cocktail party, boardroom cliques and a dramatic showdown with corporate private detectives in front of the Swiss Central Bank.