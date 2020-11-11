How to have a winning mindset in dark times

Being a professional athlete requires “agility, fast thinking and overcoming self doubt”, much like running a business during the coronavirus pandemic.

With experience in both fields, former England cricketer Jeremy Snape should know. After 20 years on the pitch, in 2005 Snape surrendered the Leicestershire four-day captaincy to complete a masters degree in sports psychology. Today, he’s the founder and managing director of consultancy Sporting Edge, sharing success strategies of leaders in business, sport and education.

As we step into what is likely to be, let's face it, a winter of discontent, Snape reflects on the importance of having a "winning mindset", which he sees in successful business people and athletes alike.