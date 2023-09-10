Is it wise to bet on a boomerang CEO?

To boards, a boomerang CEO might look like a safe pair of hands but experience tells us there are potential pitfalls of restoring a former leader to their post.

A returning CEO can feel like the television sequel nobody expected. And, like any unbargained for second series, the event will attract an inevitable amount of scrutiny.

Will something that sparkled the first time round feel flat at a second go? Are those behind the return attempting to eke more out of old material for want of fresh inspiration? And will the ratings tank in response to the rehashing of tired ideas?

Boomerang bosses are a familiar feature of the business world and have starred in some of its greatest comeback tales.