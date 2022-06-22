More women on boards is key to improving employee satisfaction

Want to boost employee satisfaction within your organisation? Get more women onto the board of directors

Leadership is no longer a men-only game; more and more women are rightfully claiming their space in leadership positions and on boards of directors, but there is still a significant gap between the sexes.

We all know the arguments for having more women on boards, but perhaps a less well known reason is that having fewer women than men on company boards can actually hinder employee satisfaction.

Looking at the FTSE 100, the top 25 companies that have a greater number of women on their board of directors score higher in Glassdoor ratings, across areas such as culture and values, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance, senior management, compensation and benefits and career opportunities.