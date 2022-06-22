More women on boards is key to improving employee satisfaction

Want to boost employee satisfaction within your organisation? Get more women onto the board of directors

by Éilis Cronin
Women on boards

Leadership is no longer a men-only game; more and more women are rightfully claiming their space in leadership positions and on boards of directors, but there is still a significant gap between the sexes.

We all know the arguments for having more women on boards, but perhaps a less well known reason is that having fewer women than men on company boards can actually hinder employee satisfaction.

Looking at the FTSE 100, the top 25 companies that have a greater number of women on their board of directors score higher in Glassdoor ratings, across areas such as culture and values, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance, senior management, compensation and benefits and career opportunities.

