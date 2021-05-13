"Women need to get better at asking for funding"

Investor Lara Morgan says that start-up financing is a boys' game, but that doesn't mean girls can't play.

Not only is the number of women entrepreneurs looking for funding underwhelming, but those who do request funding are “wishy-washy” - at least that's according to straight-talking investor Laura Morgan.

At 23 years old Morgan founded Pacific Direct Ltd. She sold the majority shareholding of the hotel amenities supplier for £20m, 17 years later in 2008. She has since authored the book More Balls Than Most: Juggle Your Way to Success With Proven Company Shortcuts and as an investor backed an array of British brands including KitBrix, Yogi Bare and Scentered.

Shocked by what she sees as a widespread lack of confidence among women in the funding game - and that is a controversial view - Morgan offers some frank advice.