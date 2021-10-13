Work in 2071: a creative adventure

Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Conversations about how the future workplace looks and works have consumed the past six months. Our world is upside down, everyone has questions about what follows – and, more importantly, everyone wants a say.

But we’re not interested in the here and now – we want to broaden that brief and think about the world of work in years and years. So we asked four creatives to time-travel (literally or metaphorically) 50 years into the future and report back what they find.

Campaign and Huawei UK asked these talented individuals to share their visions for the future of work in 2071. And to help with their eye-catching, inspiring images and videos they had the use of the HUAWEI MateView – a new kick-ass, future-first monitor.