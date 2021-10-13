Work in 2071: a creative adventure

Illustrator and artist David Oku reveals his vibrant vision of fast food, delivery and dining 50 years from now – in a creative challenge with Campaign and HUAWEI MateView

by Georganna Simpson
Published: 9 hours ago
Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Conversations about how the future workplace looks and works have consumed the past six months. Our world is upside down, everyone has questions about what follows – and, more importantly, everyone wants a say. 

But we’re not interested in the here and now – we want to broaden that brief and think about the world of work in years and years. So we asked four creatives to time-travel (literally or metaphorically) 50 years into the future and report back what they find. 

Campaign and Huawei UK asked these talented individuals to share their visions for the future of work in 2071. And to help with their eye-catching, inspiring images and videos they had the use of the HUAWEI MateView – a new kick-ass, future-first monitor. 

Head here to view David’s work – and be inspired by his vision of the future. And explore the HUAWEI MateView, too. 

 

Find this article useful?

Get more great articles like this in your inbox every lunchtime

“They try to get a reaction – we don’t give it to them”
SMEs

“They try to get a reaction – we don’t give it to them” ...

Jamal Tahlil and Edgar Chibaka, crowned Business Persons of the Year at last week’s Black...

8 hours ago
Will Google regret its tougher approach to moonshots?
Down to business

Will Google regret its tougher approach to moonshots?

From teleportation to jetpacks, and kite energy to Wifi balloons, Google’s X Development division is...

11 hours ago
“A four-day week gets complex as you grow”
Hybrid working

“A four-day week gets complex as you grow”

Start-ups listen up: Baked In founder Joe Munns advises how to manage a four-day week...

By Orianna Rosa Royle
35 hours ago
Carlos Ghosn: Landed as a legend, left in a packing crate
Long reads

Carlos Ghosn: Landed as a legend, left in a packing crate

The ex-Nissan boss' heart-stopping departure from Japan poses a broader question: is the country’s close-knit...

11 Oct 2021
How to manage dyslexia in the workplace
Leadership Lessons

How to manage dyslexia in the workplace

This week is Dyslexia Awareness Week, and managers are being urged to think more holistically...

08 Oct 2021