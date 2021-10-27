Work in 2071: a creative adventure

Conceptual designer Elspeth Watson believes work’s future will exist in our sleep

by Georganna Simpson
Published: 10 hours ago
Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Discussions about how the future workplace looks and works have consumed the past six months. Our world is upside down, everyone has questions about what follows – and, more importantly, everyone wants a say. 

But we’re not interested in the here and now – we want to broaden that brief and think about the world of work in years and years. So we asked four creatives to time-travel (literally or metaphorically) 50 years into the future and report back what they find. 

Campaign and Huawei UK asked these talented individuals to share their visions for the future of work in 2071. And to help with their eye-catching, inspiring images and videos they had the use of the Huawei MateView – a new kick-ass, future-first monitor. 

This is how Elspeth Watson sees the world in 2071. Watson is a senior conceptual designer, art director and brand developer who loves to bring ideas to life. She says her ‘childlike enthusiasm’ and ‘unrestrained imagination’ sets her apart. She thrives when working in the FemTech or Tech for Good spaces. Watson has worked with Virgin Voyages, Rolls-Royce and Mind&Matter. 

Watson’s vision for work revolves around a ground-breaking piece of software she has invented, ‘SleepWork’, a platform which automates dull and boring work tasks so you can do them while you’re sleeping…

Head to Campaign now to view Elspeth’s work – and be inspired by her radical vision of the future. And check out the HUAWEI MateView, too. 

Partner content

