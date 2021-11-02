Work in 2071: a creative adventure

by Georganna Simpson
Published: 10 hours ago
Last Updated: 10 hours ago

Working life is changing. Our world is upside down, everyone has questions about what follows – and, more importantly, everyone wants a say. 

But we’re not interested in the here and now – we want to broaden that brief and think about the world of work in years and years. So we asked four creatives to time-travel (literally or metaphorically) 50 years into the future and report back what they find. 

Campaign and Huawei UK asked these talented individuals to share their visions for the future of work in 2071. And to help with their eye-catching, inspiring images and videos they had the use of the Huawei MateView – a new kick-ass, future-first monitor. 

This is how Joe Joiner, our final creative to be featured in this four-part series, sees the world of work in 50 years. 

Joiner is a multi-disciplined designer/art director, originally from East London who spins quite a few different plates.

He is the director of fashion consultancy Area Gen, creative director of Bricks Magazine, associate lecturer at Chelsea College of Art, owns a product design studio Public House and operates independently working on commissions and for clients across a wide range of industries. His clients or collaborators include Sony Music, Nike and Sky Arts.

Head to Campaign now to view Joe’s thought-provoking animation – and be inspired by his radical vision of the future. And check out the HUAWEI MateView, too. 

Tags:
Partner content

Find this article useful?

Get more great articles like this in your inbox every lunchtime

How Greg Jackson built an energy start-up now worth more than Centrica
Leadership Lessons

How Greg Jackson built an energy start-up now worth more than Centrica

Octopus Energy founder and CEO Greg Jackson's start-up is now valued at £3.36bn - more...

By Adam Gale
12 hours ago
The menopause revolution: why it’s time for businesses to act
Women in Business

The menopause revolution: why it’s time for businesses to act

Menopause bill has spurred employers to take action.

By Orianna Rosa Royle
15 hours ago
Cult Beauty's Jessica DeLuca: "Companies are bought, not sold"
Women in Business

Cult Beauty's Jessica DeLuca: "Companies are bought, not sold"

In Conversation with Cult Beauty's co-founder Jessica DeLuca, who recently sold her business to The...

By Orianna Rosa Royle
31 hours ago
Will Long Covid force businesses to take accessibility seriously?
Leadership Lessons

Will Long Covid force businesses to take accessibility seriously?

One director's experience of caring for his partner with Long Covid highlights how much work...

37 hours ago
How to prepare for the zombie apocalypse
Food for thought

How to prepare for the zombie apocalypse

A review of Sarah Stein Greenberg’s ‘Creative acts for curious people’.

29 Oct 2021
“We are seeing a shift away from ‘I say, you do’ leadership"
Women in Business

“We are seeing a shift away from ‘I say, you do’ leadership"

Workplace Evolution Podcast: The latest edition sees Double Olympians Kate and Helen Richardson-Walsh discuss the...

By Michael Costello
29 Oct 2021